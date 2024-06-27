New Welcome Center at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College celebrated the opening of a brand new Welcome Center.

The college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the building, which is aimed at helping new students navigate the enrollment process.

The welcome center will help students who want to attend college for the first time by providing a one-stop hub for information, support and guidance.

The new services include financial aid, class registration, applications to the college and campus tours.

