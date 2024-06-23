The Watts Fire has burned at least 90 acres, destroyed two structures and is 45 percent contained.

Forward progress stopped on Watts Fire in Fresno County, evacuation warnings still in place

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Forward progress has been stopped on a wildfire burning in the Tollhouse area of Fresno County.

The Watts Fire broke out just after 4 p.m. Saturday on Watts Valley Road. CAL FIRE says it has burned at least 90 acres, destroyed two structures and is 55 percent contained.

Four crews with more than 60 people from the Fresno and Kings County Cal Fire Unit are battling the flames. Officials say the steep terrain has created access issues.

"For the next two or three days, they're just going to continue to extinguish hotspots around the edge of the fire and interior, so people don't call back, and embers don't fly across containment lines and spark another fire," Fresno County CAL FIRE Captain Gary Couch said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office still has evacuation warnings in place for zones K104, K117 and K118.

Zone K104, which is mostly along Watts Valley Road, was placed under an evacuation order Saturday night.

Watts Valley Road also remains closed as firefighters work toward full containment.

CAL FIRE encourages residents to have go bags ready, so that when those evacuation orders do come down, they can be ready to go at a moment's notice.

For the full Fresno County Sheriff's Office evacuation map, click here.

Action News reporter Ana Torrea was live in Fresno County Saturday night as firefighters battled the Watts Fire in the Tollhouse area.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury but is now out of the hospital and expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This fire comes as temperatures in the Fresno County foothills are reached at least 104 degrees over the weekend.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.