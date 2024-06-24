Old Town Clovis storefront damaged by car crash, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Both drivers are okay after a crash that sent one car into the front of an Old Town Clovis storefront.

It happened just after 7 am Monday on Pollasky at 5th Street.

Clovis police say one car was headed northbound on Pollasky and the other was eastbound on 5th, when that driver ran the stop sign and hit the other car.

The impact of the collision caused one to hit the business on the northeast corner.

It's currently empty but had previously been Madeleine's Bridal Shop.

Officers say there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash, and no one was arrested.