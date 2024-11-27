A special operation returns to help crack down on people looking to steal from holiday shoppers.

'Operation Christmas Presence' returns to keep holiday shoppers safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department along with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol launched Operation Christmas Presence.

Every year since 1997, the three agencies have worked together during the holiday shopping season to crack down on retail crime.

The week of Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the busiest shopping period of the year.

It's also a busy time for criminals who might see holiday shoppers as easy targets.

Law enforcement agencies have a message for them.

"To the criminal element who may choose to prey on the vulnerable this season, we will relentless pursue you and hold you accountable for your actions," said Fresno County Assistant Sheriff Ryan Hushaw.

One thing that has changed since the late 90s is technology.

"Our department alone has access to hundreds and hundreds of camera both private and public that we can access to investigate and monitor activities out here," said Interim Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto.

She says shoppers should be vigilant.

Officers advise people to try shopping in groups, park in well lit areas, remember to take personal belongings out of your car, and avoid being distracted by looking down at your phone.

If you'll be shopping at River Park keep in mind there are always security guards on location.

"Security is here if you need them, most are in yellow jackets. They're here, you can ask them questions. You can get an escort if you don't feel comfortable," said Tracy Kashian, spokeswoman for Lance Kashian & Company, which owns River Park.

