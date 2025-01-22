Outpatient infusion clinic at St. Agnes Medical Center expands services

When people walk into the outpatient infusion clinic, they're greeted with a warm and comfortable environment.

When people walk into the outpatient infusion clinic, they're greeted with a warm and comfortable environment.

When people walk into the outpatient infusion clinic, they're greeted with a warm and comfortable environment.

When people walk into the outpatient infusion clinic, they're greeted with a warm and comfortable environment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bringing care closer to home.

"Over the years, there has been an increase in patients that are suffering from chronic conditions," said Kristen Souza, the Nursing Director of Medical Surgical Services. "Some of the medications that are offered to treat those conditions are not readily available in our community."

When people walk into the outpatient infusion clinic, they're greeted with a warm and comfortable environment. Even getting into the clinic is easier.

"Instead of having to go down to the outpatient center registration area, they now have direct access to where they can drive up to the top of the circle," said Souza. "They can enter through the front entrance to get directly to the outpatient infusion room."

Reserved parking spots are also readily available.

The clinic treats patients dealing with a variety of conditions, such as gout, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and osteoporosis just to name a few.

"Allow the patients to have an option that's closer to home and give them the flexibility on where they want to receive that treatment.," said Souza.

By keeping treatments and services closer, it can help alleviate stress and worries for patients.

"I know it can be very taxing on families and the patients when they have to travel so far when they have to seek the treatment they need," said Souza. "Sometimes, it can be a little unnerving."

Since opening with these expanded treatments, Souza says the clinic has received plenty of foot traffic.

"We have averaged about 3,000 patients that we've seen overall since we've opened," said Souza.

As new medications come out to treat people with chronic conditions, Souza says they want to continue serving their community.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.