Parts of California bracing for "life-threatening" windstorm

The California Highway Patrol is warning anyone driving in the windy conditions to take it slow.

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- People across the state, especially in Southern California, are preparing for a wind event this week.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, winds could gust 50-80 miles per hour, and as strong as 80-100 miles per hour in the foothills and mountains of Central California.

The National Weather Service is calling the windstorm "life-threatening" and "destructive."

The fire risk is also high.

"We know things are really dry. We know if there is a fire, it's wind driven. And wind driven fires are our concern," said Andy Van Sciver, the public information officer for Ventura County Fire.

"That's the type of fire we had for the Mountain fire and the Franklin Fire."

The weather event in Southern California is expected to last from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The wind is also a concern for the California Highway Patrol, especially through the Grapevine.

With those winds, there could be some debris coming off the hillsides so you're going to want to pay attention to what's going on in front of you," said Officer D.C. Williams with CHP Fort Tejon.

The strong gusts could make it difficult for high-profile vehicles like semi trucks and RVs.

If you're driving near one and notice it start to sway, officers say you should change lanes and slow down to give yourself some distance from it.

You should also pay attention to your own car if it's shaking from the wind, slow down to maintain control.

"Slow down, be patient. Always wear your seatbelt. And be prepared for the unexpected," said Williams.

