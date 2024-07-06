Some parts of Fresno Chaffee Zoo likely to close due to heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple experiences at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are anticipated to close on Saturday due to the heat.

Officials say that the butterflies, Roo Walkabout and Bird Show will be closed to keep both guests and animals safe once the temperature reaches 110 degrees.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach as high as 114 degrees on Saturday. That is one degree lower than Fresno's record high of 115, which was set back in 1905.

Zoo officials say to visit their website to stay updated.

