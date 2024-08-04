One building has been destroyed and three others have been damaged.

Pedro Fire: Containment reaches 60% with over 3,800 acres charred

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews continue to gain control of the Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

As of Sunday morning, containment has grown to 60% as the flames have charred 3,815 acres.

One building was destroyed and three others have been damaged.

There are more than 650 personnel working on the fire.

Evacuation orders dropped to warnings Wednesday evening, allowing people to return to their homes.

Firefighters say that residents should remain vigilant and prepared for any changes.

Those who need help with shelter are urged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

You can view a live map of all current evacuation orders and warnings by clicking here.