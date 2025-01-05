Two people shot while sitting in car, suspect at large, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot two people inside a car in Central Fresno on Saturday night.

Officials say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Tollhouse Road and Sussex Way.

Investigators say a man and woman were sitting in their car when a suspect got out of a car and began firing at them, striking them both.

The victims flagged down an officer they saw on Blackstone Avenue, saying they had been shot and were headed to the hospital.

The officer followed them to the hospital, and officials talked to nearby residents.

The victim's conditions are unknown, and there is no suspect information at this time.