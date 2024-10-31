From Philippines to America, Valley nurse shares her nursing journey

According to the National Library of Medicine, about 4.5% of Filipino immigrants make up part of the nursing workforce.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- October is Filipino American History Month.

At the DaVita Dialysis clinic in northwest Fresno, just off West Shaw Avenue, Rose Baja Sibala tends to her patients.

Growing up in the Philippines, Rose is the second eldest of six siblings. She first graduated with a degree in business management but felt her true calling in nursing.

That's when her younger sister, who is also a nurse, encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

"She said 'Ate I'm the only one here, are you interested? I'll pay for your tuition," said Sibala.

Rose eventually immigrated to the U.S. in June 2015. She came through DaVita's Global Nurse Program, where she was part of the first international group.

The process of coming to the States was long and hard.

"During that time, my husband and I were discussing how long we wait," said Sibala.

Making the choice to move to America was a hard one. She would be leaving behind her business and her career as a dialysis nurse to start all over.

"Majority of the nurses, they have this American dream and I have that too," said Sibala.

Even when she reached the U.S., she still had to learn new healthcare practices. She also wondered if she would be accepted in a new environment.

"I was afraid if I could easily fit in because there's the culture difference," said Sibala. "Would I be accepted?"

But since then, Rose has been thriving at DaVita and is now going into her 10th year.

She's grateful to the loved ones, from her family, friends and especially her mom, who've supported her along the way.

"Don't forget the people who helped you along the way to help you reach your dreams," said Sibala.

For the next generation of Filipino and Filipino American nurses, Rose has a special message.

"To go above and beyond what is expected of you," said Sibala. "To always do be your best. Do your best."

