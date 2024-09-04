Police searching for women suspected of stealing from Winco in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for two women who stole from a Winco store in southeast Fresno.

The incident happened at about 5:15 pm Monday at the store on Peach near Lane.

PolIce say security staff at the store saw the two women put merchandise in their purses.

They then tried to walk out the front door without paying.

When security tried to stop them, one of them took out a can from her purse and sprayed it in their face to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

