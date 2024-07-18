Political leaders voice growing concerns over President Biden's candidacy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Political leaders across the nation are expressing growing concerns about President Joe Biden's ability to run for a second term.

The AP reports that former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have urged Biden to drop out.

In a statement sent out Thursday, Congressman Jim Costa urged Biden to step aside in the race, writing:

"President Biden has been an incredible President who has led this country back to strength after the Pandemic. I am proud of the work we have done to pass monumental legislation that is leading to the first real investments in our communities in decades. But for the good of the country, I think it is time for the President to pass the torch to the next generation to carry on the legacy he started. Democrats need to unite and deliver their strongest team to the American people in this election."

We asked our ABC30 political analysts to weigh in on the future of Biden's candidacy.

Republican Connie Conway thinks Biden will drop out but won't announce it for a few more days.

"If I had to guess, I would guess that within the next few days, President Biden will announce that he's not going to run again. I, personally, don't think it'll happen before tonight. Because I think everybody wants Trump to give a speech, assuming that Biden will be the nominee," said Conway.

A new video of President Biden early Thursday morning showed him slowly walking off Air Force One, hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

Just last week, he mistakenly called Ukraine President Zelenskyy the name of the man he's fighting a war against: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later that day, he called his running mate, Vice President Trump.

These slip-ups add to the questions about President Biden's ability to lead until 2029, if re-elected.

"Assuming he can win it? Can he stay there for four years? It seems less and less likely that he will have the stamina and the virility to make it the whole four years," said Conway.

But Democrat Henry Perea says that no matter what, the party will be behind Biden.

"But in my opinion, he has a great command of the world stage. And what's happening and how he's handling it. He and his team. I think they're doing a great job. He's done a great job the last 3 and a half years as our President and until he makes the decision, otherwise, I'm going to be behind him. 100%," said Perea.

In the meantime, just hours after surviving an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump received his party's nomination at the RNC in Milwaukee.

The Democratic National Convention will start on August 19th in Chicago, but the party will nominate their candidate virtually on August 7th.

Both of our political analysts say the best thing people can do is exercise their right to vote, as we continue to watch the developments on who will lead our nation starting in 2025.

