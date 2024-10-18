'Poppy & The Magic Mirror' hopes to inspire others with story of alopecia diagnosis

Through strength and courage, one young Clovis woman is inspiring others with her own story of being diagnosed with alopecia.

Poppy and The Magic Mirror hopes to inspire others Through strength and courage, one young Clovis woman is inspiring others with her own story of being diagnosed with alopecia.

Poppy and The Magic Mirror hopes to inspire others Through strength and courage, one young Clovis woman is inspiring others with her own story of being diagnosed with alopecia.

Poppy and The Magic Mirror hopes to inspire others Through strength and courage, one young Clovis woman is inspiring others with her own story of being diagnosed with alopecia.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Through strength and courage, one young Clovis woman takes a stand and inspires others with her own story after being diagnosed with alopecia universalis.

Vivian Castillo's life took an unexpected turn four years ago, leading to confusion, frustration, and many lows.

Now, she shares her story in classrooms and stages to inspire anyone in her shoes.

23-year-old Vivian Castillo from Clovis is all smiles as she reflects on her recently published book, "Poppy and the Magic Mirror."

It is a story where the main character, Poppy, faces a new challenge but finds a way to see the bright side, much like Castillo.

"In 2020, I was diagnosed with alopecia universalis, which is a condition that makes you lose all your hair on your body," said Castillo.

A diagnosis Castillo says was difficult to accept at first.

"It definitely took a toll on me mentally and emotionally just because it changed a whole version of myself that I thought I was. I feel like I had to restart my life again," said Castillo.

A new beginning she fully embraced with the help of her friends, family, and boyfriend, Ronnie Levy.

"She is able to go and talk about her condition to other kids who might have it or to people who might not know about it. So I am proud of her being able to come out of that and become the person she is today and be proud of herself," said Levy.

In 2023, Castillo stepped out of her comfort zone, competing in the Miss Clovis pageant.

"I received such positive feedback. People would come up to me after the pageant and say wonderful things like, 'I have been through that; I thought I was alone in this' and 'Thank you for sharing because that is not talked about enough.' I felt empowered to share my message with others," said Castillo.

A message of hope, perseverance, and courage.

She's read her book to children at the Boys and Girls Club and to a Center for Advanced Research and Technology class. Now, anyone can get their hands on her inspiring story.

"She meets characters; one of them is Flutter, which has a broken wing," said Castillo. "The story is that no matter what you look like, you are worth it!"

If you're interested in buying her book, Poppy and the Magic Mirror, you can find it on Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

She hopes to one day launch a non-profit supporting those battling alopecia.