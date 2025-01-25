Preparing for the weekend storm system

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cold and chilly conditions are on the way to Central California, including much-needed snow.

"It's been a dry spell for sure," said China Peak Ski Resort President Tim Cohee.

While China Peak Ski Resort has maintained the mountain with man-made snow, Cohee says the weekend storm is welcome.

"In this case, it's more southern and Central California. So the odds are we're looking at maybe 8 to 12 inches by Sunday morning, which probably would be more than up in the northern part of the Sierra," said Cohee.

But he says it's critical to be prepared if you plan to hit the slopes.

"It's going to be a low snow level. It's going to probably right around the top of the four-lane. So expect if 4-wheel drive expect to be in 4-wheel drive. Always carry chains because sometimes they'll even check with the 4-wheel drive," said Cohee.

And if you decide to head south over the weekend, the similar safety tips apply for the grapevine.

CHP Fort Tejon officer D.C. Williams says they also expect rain and snow.

"we haven't had a lot of rain this year. So you're going to have a lot of those oils. A lot of that stuff that's going to come up from the surface and make the road extremely slick. So slowing down is very important. Falling behind traffic at a safe distance," said Officer Williams.

Officer Williams adding to stay up to date on current road conditions because they can change. Flames once burning close to I-5 are now also causing concern.

"We know that with the recent fires we've had, like the Hughes fire, the fires we have last year through our area and the burn scars, and not a lot of vegetation on the hillside where it could cause some mudslides. It could cause some debris to come down to the roadway. We're going to be watching those areas very closely," said Officer Williams.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.