President Trump's executive orders could impact funding for nonprofits

Executive orders focused on issues such as immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs could have a big impact on local nonprofits.

Executive orders focused on issues such as immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs could have a big impact on local nonprofits.

Executive orders focused on issues such as immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs could have a big impact on local nonprofits.

Executive orders focused on issues such as immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs could have a big impact on local nonprofits.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Executive orders focused on issues such as immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs could have a big impact on local nonprofits.

At the Education and Leadership Foundation, known as ELF, in central Fresno, the line was out the door.

"Every other Wednesday we host an immigration walk-in event. We were seeing about 20 people now we are seeing upward of 50," said Indira Salaverri with ELF.

Salaverri says their non-profit relies on federal funding to help people with everything from immigration services to professional development.

Salaverri says she's seen an influx of people since November over fears of Trump's mass deportation plan.

His Border Czar Tom Homan says only those who pose a safety threat will be targeted.

"I don't like the analogy of rounding up. Look again, this is a targeted enforcement operation. We, the president's been clear on this. We're gonna concentrate on public safety threats," said Homan.

The National Council of Nonprofits says nonprofits working with immigrant populations and providing legal assistance may see the need for services increase.

They may also lose funding and could be targeted by law enforcement following some of the president's new executive orders.

"The Education and Leadership Foundation is not impacted as of now but we are doing everything possible to be able to assist the community and answer the questions keeping our community in fear," said Homan.

A fear leaving DACA recipients like Genoveva uncertain about the future.

"If they take away funding from organizations like ELF, how are we going to submit, or paperwork or renew our paperwork or get some immigration advice," said Genoveva.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.