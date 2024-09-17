Proposed funding to ensure safety for Christmas Tree Lane's 'walk-only' nights

This year, the Fresno County sheriff is asking for $7,500 to ensure pedestrians are safe as they cross the busy streets in the area.

This year, the Fresno County sheriff is asking for $7,500 to ensure pedestrians are safe as they cross the busy streets in the area.

This year, the Fresno County sheriff is asking for $7,500 to ensure pedestrians are safe as they cross the busy streets in the area.

This year, the Fresno County sheriff is asking for $7,500 to ensure pedestrians are safe as they cross the busy streets in the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County leaders are already thinking about Christmas.

The Board of Supervisors held the first open public hearings Monday on the recommended budget for the next fiscal year.

One of the many items on the agenda regards the popular "walk-only" nights at Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno's Old Fig Garden.

This year, the Fresno County sheriff is asking for $7,500 to ensure pedestrians are safe as they cross the busy streets in the area.

The money would be used to help pay deputies' overtime.

Supervisors say they'll make a decision by November.

Christmas Tree Lane organizers have not yet announced the two dates for this year's walk-only nights.

