QB&A with David Carr: Local connections in this year's Super Bowl

There will be a pair of local connections in this year's Super Bowl.

There will be a pair of local connections in this year's Super Bowl.

There will be a pair of local connections in this year's Super Bowl.

There will be a pair of local connections in this year's Super Bowl.

There will be a pair of local connections in this year's Super Bowl.

Xavier Worthy will be the leading receiver against the Bills,

The Chiefs will also feature one-year Bulldog Nikko Remigio.

in this week's QBA, David Carr is hoping for a bigger role in the big game.