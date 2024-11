QB&A with David Carr: Mikey Keene impresses with 3-touchdown game

The Bulldogs are looking for a third straight win this Saturday against Hawaii.

QB&A with David Carr: Bulldogs looking for 3rd straight win against Hawaii

QB&A with David Carr: Bulldogs looking for 3rd straight win against Hawaii The Bulldogs are looking for a third straight win this Saturday against Hawaii.

QB&A with David Carr: Bulldogs looking for 3rd straight win against Hawaii The Bulldogs are looking for a third straight win this Saturday against Hawaii.

QB&A with David Carr: Bulldogs looking for 3rd straight win against Hawaii The Bulldogs are looking for a third straight win this Saturday against Hawaii.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs are looking for a third straight win this Saturday against Hawaii.

Mikey Keene is coming off a career high 41 pass attempts in a three touchdown night.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr explains the change he's seen from Keene.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.