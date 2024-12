QB&A with David Carr: Sherrod, Keene, Moss among stars leaving Fresno State this off season

Running back Malik Sherrod has left Fresno State for rival Boise State.

Running back Malik Sherrod has left Fresno State for rival Boise State.

Running back Malik Sherrod has left Fresno State for rival Boise State.

Running back Malik Sherrod has left Fresno State for rival Boise State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Running back Malik Sherrod has left Fresno State for rival Boise State.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr looks at that decision and the state of college football.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.