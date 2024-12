QB&A with David Carr: Tim Skipper not hired as Fresno State head coach

For four years, David Carr was Tim Skipper's teammate at Fresno State.

For four years, David Carr was Tim Skipper's teammate at Fresno State.

For four years, David Carr was Tim Skipper's teammate at Fresno State.

For four years, David Carr was Tim Skipper's teammate at Fresno State.

For four years, David Carr was Tim Skipper's teammate at Fresno State.

In this week's QB &A, the former quarterback shared his thoughts on the school going a different direction with their head coach.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.