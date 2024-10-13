Third racehorse dies at Big Fresno Fair, euthanized after injury

FRESNO, Calif. -- Officials at the Big Fresno Fair confirmed a third racehorse died on Friday.

The six-year-old horse, Acclider, was injured during race seven on Friday afternoon.

A statement from the fair's racing director says Acclider pulled up before the final turn of his race and had to be taken off the track by ambulance.

Due to the injury, he was euthanized.

Two other horses were also euthanized since the start of the fair.

Six-year-old Tulane Tryst was the first.

He showed signs of an illness while in a stable at the racetrack back on September 27th. The California Horse Racing Board reports he had pneumonia.

Then, two days later, Cry Me a Runner,and her jockey fell during a race.

The rider was okay, but the horse was euthanized.

A statement from Larry Swartzlander, Executive Director of the California Authority of Racing Fairs (CARF) and Racing Director at The Big Fresno Fair says, "Fresno has one of the strongest safety records in the state; this is only the second racing related injury that resulted in a horse death on the Fresno track in 12 years. This unfortunate, rare accident occurred despite extensive veterinary oversight and examinations of the horses, as well as a thorough maintenance and inspection of the racetrack. As with all horse deaths, the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) is conducting an investigation. All California horse racing facilities, including Fresno, must be state licensed and monitored by the CHRB. That licensing process includes rigorous safety standards for both horses and track surfaces. The Big Fresno Fair and the California Authority of Racing Fairs work hard to ensure that the training and racing of horses is done to not only meet, but exceed those safety standards set forth by the CHRB."

The CHRB reports 74 racehorses have died in California this year, not including Acclider.