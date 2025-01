Reedley firefighters helping in Southern California wildfires meet Jay Leno

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- As Central Valley crews assist Southern California in containing the active wildfires burning, the Reedley Firefighter's Association received a special thanks from a former late-night talk show host.

The team was at a base camp when they met Jay Leno.

The crew was reassigned from the Hurst Fire to the Eaton Fire and is one of the many valley crews in the southland.