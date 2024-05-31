Reedley High student walks across graduation stage amid ongoing cancer battle

A Reedley High School senior walked across the graduation stage on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

A Reedley High School senior walked across the graduation stage on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

A Reedley High School senior walked across the graduation stage on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

A Reedley High School senior walked across the graduation stage on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley High School senior walked across the graduation stage on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Malachi Rios was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer, which spread throughout his body in 2022.

He went into remission by May of 2023 and was able to join his team on the football field for his senior year at Reedley High School.

His cancer returned and after heavy chemotherapy, doctors deemed him incurable by chemo and radiation.

Last month, Malachi went to Cancun, Mexico to a center that offers a holistic approach to treatment.

He recently attended his senior prom and was crowned prom king.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support Malachi during his ongoing treatment.