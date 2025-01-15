24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Revival 23 closing in Old Town Clovis

They will still have their shop at Willow And Shepherd at The Row in northeast Fresno.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 2:53PM
A locally-owned clothing store in Old Town Clovis is closing up shop after years in the neighborhood.

Revival 23 is located off Pollasky and 4th Street.

The retailer sells a wide variety of jeans, jewelry, greeting cards and even offers interior design options for people looking to update their homes.

The owner says Revival 23 is not going out of business.

"Really, it makes good sense for us," says owner Teresa Pries. "We know it's a loss for Old Town, but It's really good for our customers and for the company."

The Old Town Clovis location is expected to close at the end of the month.

