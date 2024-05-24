Reward offered for information on shooting that killed Fresno student-athlete

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost nine years after a shooting that killed a star athlete at Fresno City College, police are still looking for leads.

Fresno Police are asking the public for help solving the 2015 murder of 21-year-old Deondre Howard.

Howard was gunned down on August 29th in front of his home on Charles Avenue in northwest Fresno.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Valley Crime stoppers at 4-9-8-STOP.

They're offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.