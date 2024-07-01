Road closures in central Fresno due to high-speed rail work

The California High-Speed Rail Authority will put several closures into place in Central Fresno starting Monday morning.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority will put several closures into place in Central Fresno starting Monday morning.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority will put several closures into place in Central Fresno starting Monday morning.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority will put several closures into place in Central Fresno starting Monday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California High-Speed Rail Authority will put several closures into place in Central Fresno starting Monday morning.

Utility work near multiple avenues including Belmont, Thorne, Franklin, and Wesley Avenues is the reason for the closures.

This work is part of the first 32-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Avenue 19 in Madera County and East American Avenue in Fresno County.

There will be flaggers and signage in place to help direct traffic, and all homes and businesses in that area will be accessible.

The closures will be in place from 9 am to 4 pm through Monday, September 30.