Roads closed as CHP investigates traffic collision in Tulare County

CUTLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has a Tulare County intersection closed as it investigates a traffic collision.

Officers have closed Highway 63 between Avenue 388 and Road 128, just south of Cutler.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

