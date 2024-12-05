Sales paused for Fresno County dairy farm after raw milk recalled for bird flu

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As bird flu continues to be a concern for local dairies, the California Department of Public Health has secured a voluntary recall for all raw milk and cream products in the state.

The company that was hit the hardest by the recall is Fresno County's Raw Farm, which produces and sells raw milk and cream.

The recall includes products from November 9th through November 27th.

The company is also currently in quarantine, putting a pause on all sales.

"It's hard but we are very very adaptive and resilient.. And we will emerge stronger and better, with more sales than you can even imagine," said Raw Farm CEO Mark McAfee

Our customers are wanting the product so badly right now, and there are no illnesses and we believe there's not even a potential for an illness because of the physiology and science behind what happens to flu bugs and raw milk," explained McAfee.

He says the tests used by the CDPH and CDC found pieces of dead virus.

The state health department has declined Action News' requests for an interview, but says public health officials identified the bird flu virus in retail products from Raw Farm last week.

Although no human bird flu cases associated with the product have been confirmed to date, the CDPH has suspended any new distribution of the company's raw milk, cream, butter and cheese products.

That includes products that were made on or after November 27th.

McAfee says he disagrees with that decision.

"I don't think the science is being applied properly, because (a PCR test) is not the definitive way to determine whether your milk has live or dead virus in it at all."

The state health department is urging people to not consume raw dairy products and local public health departments are also following those guidelines.

But McAfee, who refers to a 2021 study, says there are some benefits to it,

As for pasteurized milk, experts say it is safe to drink because it is heated to a temperature that kills germs, including the bird flu virus.

