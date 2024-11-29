Scammers look to target Black Friday shoppers, Valley law enforcement on alert

A new study by SOAX reveals California is among the top 10 states most at risk of holiday shopping scams.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Californians will hit the stores for Black Friday to score some of the best holiday deals. But this year, shoppers might get something they did not bargain for.

"Every holiday season, there seems to be an uptick in scams and property crimes trying to take advantage of the public and our general goodwill," Clovis Police Department Sergeant Chris Hutchison said.

The holiday shopping season will not be all merry and bright. From breaking into cars to online scams, thieves are targeting holiday shoppers.

"People are being contacted and asked to pay with gift cards," Hutchison said.

A new study by SOAX reveals California is among the top 10 states most at risk of holiday shopping scams. Residents here lose an average of over $700 per Black Friday scam.

"When I entered the gift card number in my Target app, it came out to be 0," Rachel Bautista said.

A Grinch tried to steal her Christmas last year. She received a $100 gift card, but scammers had already stolen the money.

"When I tried using it when I got it around Christmas Eve, it said that the gift card was already used, and that was like the first time that I had used it," Bautista said.

She fell victim to a sophisticated attack called "gift card draining," which happens when thieves replace the legitimate gift card with a dummy or scratch off the pin and put a similar sticker over it.

Bautista finally got her money because the store located the original transaction.

"It's super important to ask for a gift receipt all the time," Bautista said. "Especially if you're giving physical gifts."

With in-store shopping picking up ahead of the holidays, Sergeant Hutchison says shoppers can take simple steps to protect their safety.

"Do your best to park closest to the store in well-traveled areas. Use your trunks (and) hide your valuables," Hutchison said. "That's the biggest advice we can give you."

