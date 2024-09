Search underway for driver who hit and killed an elderly man in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that killed an elderly man in Tulare.

Police found the victim on the road along Bardsley near Cardoza around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The 83-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say he suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

They are now searching for that vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Tulare Police.