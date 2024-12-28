Search underway for rocket stolen from ride at Merced amusement park

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An amusement park in Merced is searching for a rocket stolen from one of its iconic rides.

'Kiddieland' in Applegate Park shared this photo of the attraction the rocket was stolen from.

The piece is made from fuel tank from World War II.

ABC30 insider video shows a man wheeling a similar rocket down Canal Street near 26th.

Officials with Kiddieland believe the rocket was stolen on December 11th but they were only notified of the theft today.

The park closed in October for the season.

Anyone with information on the rocket or who may have stolen it should contact Kiddieland.