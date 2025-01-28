Seasonal firefighters return to frontlines in Fresno County months ahead of schedule

Firefighters at the Fresno County Fire Protection District are gearing up for what could be a long year of wildfires.

Firefighters at the Fresno County Fire Protection District are gearing up for what could be a long year of wildfires.

Firefighters at the Fresno County Fire Protection District are gearing up for what could be a long year of wildfires.

Firefighters at the Fresno County Fire Protection District are gearing up for what could be a long year of wildfires.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters with CAL FIRE's Fresno County Fire Protection District are gearing up for what could be a long year of wildfires.

"We have been authorized to staff early and bring seasonal firefighters back so that we can staff all of our frontline engines," Fire Chief Dustin Hail said.

He confirms that 17 seasonal firefighters are now back on the job.

Miguel Vasquez is one of them.

"We got all of our new gear," Vasquez said. "Everything was inspected. We were just making sure we got everything and are ready to go, ready to fight fire because a lot of us are on shift on day one."

Seasonal firefighters like Vasquez usually work for nine months a year starting in March. But this year, they are starting early, thanks to emergency funds.

"That will allow us to get out and do some defensible space inspections (and) do some prepping of burn piles," the chief said.

With the extra firefighters, all the county's nine CAL FIRE stations will soon re-open after some closed for the winter.

"That just allows flexibility and maneuverability whether we have to sure north, south, or east," Hail said.

The early preparation comes as some fires continue to burn in Southern California. Flames there flattened entire communities amid dry and windy conditions earlier this month.

Officials now say the risk is everywhere all the time.

"I would make fire season a year-round terminology," Hail said. "It's not so much a season anymore. It is a fire year."

He is now urging Valley homeowners to take proper precautions. They include hardening your home and managing vegetation.

Hail wants owners to play the offensive so his firefighters can be the defense.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.