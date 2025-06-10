Second arrest made in 2023 southwest Fresno murder; one suspect remains at large

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, Fresno police announced Aaminah Norman was taken into custody for the 2023 murder of 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales in southwest Fresno.

Gonzales was shot and run over in the parking lot of Wayne's Liquor on California Avenue and Fresno Street.

Investigators named Norman, Devin Senegal, and Sabrina Acosta-Ramirez as suspects.

Senegal was arrested about a year later and plead not guilty in November.

Detectives have searched as far as Dallas, Texas, for the other two-- and found Norman last week.

"Only last week did we receive a Crime Stoppers tip indicating that she may be back in Fresno," Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said.

Detectives served a search warrant at a Fresno home and made the arrest.

However, Acosto-Ramirez remains wanted on an accessory charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.

