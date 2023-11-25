Woman killed after being shot then ran over in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after being shot and run over in southwest Fresno late Saturday morning.

Officers were called to California Avenue and Fresno Street just after 11:30 a.m. for a call of an altercation that escalated into a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and run over.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage in the area as the investigation is ongoing.