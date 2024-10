Shots fired at home in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Fresno.

It happened at about 12:30 am Friday at a home on Whitesbridge, west of Plumas.

Police received a 10-round ShotSpotter activation in the area.

They arrived to find the home hit by multiple gunshots.

No one was injured.

Police do not know if the shooting was gang-related, and no suspect description has been given at this time.