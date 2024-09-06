Show off your Fresno State spirit with new bobblehead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Wave is getting ready to cheer on Fresno State Football for the team's home opener.

The Bulldogs will battle the Hornets of Sac State on Saturday.

You'll be able to show your spirit with a brand-new bobblehead celebrating Fresno State.

The TimeOut bobblehead features the mascot making the "Number 1" sign.

It has the "Bulldogs" logo across the front with a backing featuring the Fresno State logo.

The creators say each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,024.

It can be pre-ordered through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's site.

They cost $35 with a shipping charge of $8 per order.

They are expected to ship in December.

