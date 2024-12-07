'Signing Santa' event held at Fashion Fair Mall for deaf, hard of hearing children

A special experience offered in Fresno is allowing all children a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall is partnering with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Center to ensure every child has the opportunity tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Video from the mall shows the first Signing Santa event of the season.

The experience brings in Mrs. Claus, who is fluent in sign language, to help give deaf and hard of hearing children the chance to talk with Santa.

Signing Santa continues on December 10th and 17th.

Organizers encourage families to make reservations on the Fashion Fair Mall website.

Prices start at about $20.