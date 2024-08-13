Small Business Spotlight: Amber Aura Beauty and Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Intentionality is more than a mindset for Amber Bohanna -- it's a lifestyle.

"You want to make sure that you're connecting, you want to make sure you're feeling we're only here once," she said. "You want to enjoy your moments -- don't think about tomorrow, don't think about the past. It doesn't matter -- what matters is now."

The founder of Amber Aura Beauty & Co. was introduced to minerals and crystals four years ago.

"I instantly fell in love," Bohanna said. "They remind me of God's beautiful creation. How beautiful life is."

She decided to use ethically sourced crystals to compliment her line of hand-poured, organic candles and skin care products.

"I come up with all of these quirky names for all of my candles, and I either associate different intentions with them or just different meanings," she said.

Whether you want to decompress with Amethyst or address any stress lines with charcoal-based soap, each product is curated with care.

"Just creating, manifesting, building that positive mindset and hoping to share that mindset with the world," Bohanna said.

Based out of her Fresno home, Amber gave us a look at the hand-poured candle process.

"I created this with the intention of growing where you are," Bohanna said. "Recognizing where you are in your path, your journey, your life and know anything is possible."

Made with 100% soy wax, the "Cultivate" candle is topped with peach moonstone and sunflower.

The peppermint-scented "Vibe High," topped with dried mint leaves, has become a best seller.

Customers gravitate to aromatherapy roll-ons made with essential oils and herbs mixed to conquer any type of day.

"Reduce stress, better sleep, induce feelings of love, courage, they're all scented differently," she said.

Bath bombs, lip polish, honey shea butter soaps and facial serums round out the list of offerings she can customize.

Whether you're shopping her line to relax or "level up," Amber is reminding us to take a deep breath and prioritize self-care.

You can shop Amber Aura Beauty and Co. through her Instagram. She does weekly live sales but if you follow her, you'll also see where she's popping up.

