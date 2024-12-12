Small Business Spotlight: Bombay Blonde Spice Company

A Fresno native inspired by her time overseas is sharing special spices with the Central Valley.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- By the sip or bite, Bombay Blonde Spice Company is taking us on a culinary adventure.

"I studied Hindi and Urdu languages so I ended up going to India," Bombay Blonde Spice Company owner Katherine Good said. "Traveling there, living with various host families and from them I learned a lot about Indian cooking and got passionate about Indian food."

Owner Katherine Good spent three years living in India. While she was there for her studies, it was what she learned in the kitchen that would launch her spice business.

"Every family will have their own individual recipe that they'll pass on to their family," Good said. "I ended up creating my own but I was inspired by my host family when I lived in Jaipur in Rajasthan India."

Based out of the Clovis Culinary center, the Valley native creates and bottles Chai Masala tea lattes and spice mixes.

"Chai masala, chaat masala and garam masala for Indian cooking," Good said.

The first blend she made was chaat masala, best on Indian street food and popcorn.

"It's very sour, spicy, savory, kind of a salty flavor," Good explained.

Spice boxes include a six-pack of cumin, coriander, turmeric, chili powder and blends.

"Different mixes to give people an introductory spice tour," Good said.

For the novice chef, spice blends have recipes on the back or you can go to the Bombayblonde.com website for inspiration.

"I love Indian food and I feel like a lot of people are intimidated by Indian cooking. And I feel like if I can learn it anyone can," Good said.

Both Hummus Republic locations will carry Bombay Blonde Spice Company's Chai tea lattes starting this week.

You can also shop for spices at the River Park Farmers Market and Fresno Street Eats.

