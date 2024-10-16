Small Business Spotlight: Fighterz Academy

If a gaming console has become an extension of your child, there's a mentorship program that's getting them out of the house.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From Marvel and DC to superheroes to Super Mario, you can choose any fighter for these 2D games.

FighterZ Academy Founder and Game Instructor, Tyreese Bailey, turned his love of gaming into a way to mentor youth.

Based out of the Factory 41 building in Downtown Fresno with tech education company quick labs, FighterZ Academy offers a sense of accomplishment and a foundation for gaming and beyond.

"It's all about trying new things because you know what they say -- idle time is the devil's playground -- and I think a lot of kids just need things to do," Bailey said.

With 13 years of game design under his belt, the Fresno native designed the two-week course to train the next generation.

The program starts with introduction to game design. As the week evolves, so does the students skillset -- programming characters, stages, designing a main menu and adding music.

"That last day is a celebration with the families, kind of like a open house night where parents get to see what their kids have been working on over the two weeks," Bailey said.

Fighterz Academy also has a non-profit that offers youth mentorship called "Learn S.T.E.A.M." for kids ages 7 and up.

Whether they're they're designing virtually or with a paint brush, the most important lesson learned remains the same.

"Nothing is impossible," Bailey said. "Everyone has two God-given hands that they can do whatever they can with them."

The next course on original game design begins in November.

Visit their website for more information.