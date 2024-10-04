Small Business Spotlight: Scary Factory

A Valley tiny home builder is part of the team that's converted the former northwest Fresno Walmart into the ultimate Halloween haunt.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for thrills this spooky season?

From scare rooms to haunted walkthroughs, the Scare Factory in northwest Fresno is bringing you 66,000 square feet of frights.

"There's the 13th floor. We also have the Manson Manor and we have Killer clown town," Scare Factory co-owner Tony Gonzales said. "It gets darker it gets scarier really bright lights. Lots of jump scares, hidden people in corners. Look I get scared walking through it myself I wont go that far back alone."

I had to see how scary it is for myself.

We started at the 13th floor, which quickly proved to take scary to new heights.

Catch a small glance at what scared Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos at the Scare Factory in northwest Fresno.

In addition to exorcisms and executions...

"We have actors that will be walking around mingling with people taking pictures but when you go in its going to be very scary," Scare Factory co-owner Jason Englebright said.

Located on Shaw & Brawley, the former Walmart will now host big scares and even bigger entertainment with a live DJ, dining, nightly movie screenings and photo booth opportunities.

"I've always built haunted houses for friends and family. I lived on 5 acres so we used to put in a haunted hay ride have people come over and throw parties," Englebright said.

Englebright says adding this Haunt to the ways he celebrates Halloween in the valley is a dream come true.

"There's clues hidden inside and they have to do with how you get out of there," Englebright said.

Englebright added the big dream is to get people to come and see the attraction themselves and share some screams with everybody.

The Scare Factory is set to open next Friday, Oct. 11. It'll be open Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, visit their website.

