Small Business Spotlight: Sierra Cider

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sitting on 16 acres nestled in Mariposa, you can find 19 varieties of apples growing at Sierra Cider.

"They make a nice apple wine because they're full of tannins, full of acid, so they give the cider a really rich complex flavor," says Sierra Cider Co-Owner, Dana Tiel.

Over the last three and a half years, owners David Bailey and his wife, Dana, have perfected nine hard cider flavors and fresh-pressed apple juice.

"Our early harvest blend is one of our classic flavors," Bailey said

The dry summer blend and Kingston Black single varietal also stay on tap.

Order by the bottle, glass or flight, where you can try four different ciders.

"We like to introduce limited-time or seasonal flavors because it's our local crowd that keeps our doors open, and I like to make sure they have a reason to come back every weekend," Bailey said.

New releases are paired with parties.

It's beyond the tasting room where the magic happens.

Thanks to their tortured orchard Halloween maze and growing pumpkin patch, Fall has become a family favorite at Sierra Cider.

"We like to say the hard cider gets you here, but we're really an agritainment venue," Bailey said.

Only two-thirds of the apples grown on the property are cider-specific, but every apple is used.

Something else that makes them unique is the petting zoo, where Trudy is the star of the show.

The orchard also has an Airbnb on the property, so you can take in the Fall fun without having to travel.

