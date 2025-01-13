Volunteers band together to clean up Pasadena following Southern California wildfires

PASADENA, Calif. (KFSN) -- As strike teams descend on fires burning in Southern California, a "fire relief brigade" comprised of volunteers and day laborers was deployed throughout Pasadena.

"I was actually impacted by the fires. I had to evacuate, but I didn't want to feel helpless," Congregation member at SCJLA Raven Faavae said.

"We came out here to organize food, donations clothes, even clean up the street during this time and I think I'm just really encouraged about the love and community care that we have for another."

Lia Enkelis evacuated after the Eaton fire sparked.

"I'm in the White House across the street from me. I could see flames that they looked as if they were shooting up from their backyard," Enkelis said. "They weren't but it was that effect of being so close."

The homes in this Pasadena neighborhood survived the Eaton fire, but residents who had to evacuate returned to downed trees due to the strong winds.

But the wait for cleanup won't be long as they are getting a helping hand.

While the neighborhood was spared by flames, Lia says the cleanup has been a tall task.

This movement was organized by the Pasadena Community Job Center, which connects homeowners and contractors with skilled day laborers.

"Right now, we know the city doesn't have the capacity to help with the cleanup. They're trying to support the fire victims that have been affected, so that's why the workers have raised their hand to uplift the community," Jose Madera with the Pasadena Community Job Center said.

Clearing roadways and sidewalks, hundreds gathered to beautify the community they call home.

"Hundreds have been coming the last few days, these are acts of love. This is what our community needs," Madera said. "This is what is. This is solidarity and we are going to continue to keep doing this as long as as we can to support the community.''

