Southwest Airlines to continue seasonal flights from Fresno to Dallas in June 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southwest Airlines will once again show Fresno fliers some "Love" next summer.

The airline announced it will resume its seasonal service from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Dallas Love Field beginning June 7.

The flights will offer passengers convenient travel options and connectivity to the East Coast.

Southwest will also increase the frequency from Fresno to Las Vegas on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from three flights to four departures starting in June through August 2025.