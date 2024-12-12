Special election to fill state assembly vacated by Rep. Vince Fong

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has scheduled a special election to happen next spring to fill two legislative seats.

That includes Assembly District 32, which was vacated by Republican Vince Fong.

His seat has been empty since he resigned in May after winning a congressional election to replace ousted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

District 32 covers parts of Tulare and Kern Counties.

A special primary to elect successors will be held on February 25, while the general election will take place on April 29.