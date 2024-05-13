Student filmmakers celebrated at annual Slick Rock festival in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Student filmmakers took center stage at the 20th Annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival.

Students got the red carpet treatment on Friday night as they arrived in limos at the Fox Theatre in Visalia.

More than 470 entries were submitted this year and schools from Merced to Kern Counties were represented.

Redwood High students were the big winners, taking home several awards including best newscast.

Middle school students also won big.

''Coming to Visalia it definitely gives Hollywood. Like when you come here you're like did I come to Visalia or Hollywood?! And it's super cool down here," said Tyler Virgil, an 8th grader at Spring Valley.

El Diamante High won Best of Show.

The ceremony was organized by the Tulare County Office of Education.

ABC30 was a proud sponsor of the event.