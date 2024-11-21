Suspect and K9 injured in Madera County shooting, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect and a K9 were injured in a shooting in Madera County on Wednesday.

It happened just before 4 pm on Road 425B.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says deputies were responding to a hit-and-run call at the time.

At some point, officials say at least one deputy opened fire on the suspect, striking that person.

A K9 was also shot, but it is unclear by whom.

Both of their conditions are currently unknown.

Investigators have not yet provided any other details at this time.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.