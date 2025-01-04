Suspect at large following grocery store theft in Clovis, police say

The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who stole from a grocery store just after midnight on Saturday.

The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who stole from a grocery store just after midnight on Saturday.

The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who stole from a grocery store just after midnight on Saturday.

The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who stole from a grocery store just after midnight on Saturday.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is searching for the person who stole from a grocery store just after midnight on Saturday.

Officers responded to WinCo Foods on Peach and Ashlan Avenues for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators later determined the suspect stole from the store and was later confronted.

Then, the suspect went to their car, grabbed a gun, and brandished it.

Authorities believe it was done to intimidate the people who confronted them.

The suspect did not point the gun at anyone and fled the scene.

Officials say all stolen items were recovered, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you can call Clovis Police.