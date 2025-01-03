Suspect wanted in knife attack that injured teen in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating an attack involving a machete style knife in central Fresno on Thursday.

Officers say a teenager was hit with the knife near Thesta and Clark streets around 3 pm.

The teen told police he was walking down the canal bank with his brother when a car filled with people began yelling at them.

He says a man got out of the car and swung the machete at him.

The teen was hit in the elbow and was taken to the hospital for stitches.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.