Suspect wanted for vandalism at Merced County Superior Courthouse

A suspected vandal was captured on surveillance at the Merced County Superior Courthouse earlier this month.

Suspect wanted for vandalism at Merced County Superior Courthouse

Suspect wanted for vandalism at Merced County Superior Courthouse A suspected vandal was captured on surveillance at the Merced County Superior Courthouse earlier this month.

Suspect wanted for vandalism at Merced County Superior Courthouse A suspected vandal was captured on surveillance at the Merced County Superior Courthouse earlier this month.

Suspect wanted for vandalism at Merced County Superior Courthouse A suspected vandal was captured on surveillance at the Merced County Superior Courthouse earlier this month.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected vandal was captured on surveillance at the Merced County Superior Courthouse earlier this month.

The damage happened on October 4th on N Street just after 5 am.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office released photos on Tuesday to help identify the person.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to come forward.